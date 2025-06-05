Home / India News / Rajasthan to start registration process for animal insurance scheme

Rajasthan to start registration process for animal insurance scheme

The scheme, announced in the state's 2025 budget, aims to provide financial assistance in case of accidental death of livestock animals

Livestock, cows
premium
Photo: Pexels
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 4:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rajasthan’s animal husbandry department is planning to start the registration process for the animal insurance scheme Chief Minister Mangala Pashu Bima Yojana for 2025-26 (FY26) later this month, Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Devasthan minister Joraram Kumawat said. 
 
The scheme, announced in the state’s 2025 budget, aims to provide financial assistance in case of accidental death of livestock animals. 
 
According to Kumawat, as many as 42 lakh cows, buffaloes, sheep, goats and camels will be covered under the scheme. 
 
While directing department officials to implement the scheme at the earliest, Kumawat expressed displeasure over the slow pace of issuing insurance policies last year and directed them to increase the number of surveyors. 
 
Over 16.7 lakh online applications were received in FY25, Kumawat said. Out of these, the animal husbandry department had issued health certificates for over 9.75 lakh animals, while the State Insurance and Provident Fund department (SIPF) issued insurance policies for 4.4 lakh animals. 
 
Livestock farmers holding a Jan Aadhar card will be eligible for the scheme. It will have a reservation of 16 per cent and 12 per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes respectively. 
 
Under the scheme, dairy animals, goats, sheep and animals of selected livestock farmers will be insured free of cost. However, only animals who are not insured under any other scheme will be considered eligible. The insurance will be for one year, and the farmer will not be required to pay any premium. 
 
The insurance amount will be determined based on the breed, age and production capacity of the animal, but the maximum amount will not exceed  Rs 40,000.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RCB, Karnataka govt were advised 'not to hold victory parade' on Wednesday

LIVE news updates: Calcutta High Court grants interim bail to influencer Sharmistha Panoli

Census 2027 to start from October next yr; to be conducted in two phases

Sharmishtha Panoli gets interim bail, court asks police to ensure safety

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat train service to start operations from Jun 7

Topics :rajasthanAnimalsInsurancelivestock insurance schemeRajasthan government

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story