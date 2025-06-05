Rajasthan to start registration process for animal insurance scheme

Rajasthan’s animal husbandry department is planning to start the registration process for the animal insurance scheme Chief Minister Mangala Pashu Bima Yojana for 2025-26 (FY26) later this month, Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Devasthan minister Joraram Kumawat said.

The scheme, announced in the state’s 2025 budget, aims to provide financial assistance in case of accidental death of livestock animals.

According to Kumawat, as many as 42 lakh cows, buffaloes, sheep, goats and camels will be covered under the scheme.

While directing department officials to implement the scheme at the earliest, Kumawat expressed displeasure over the slow pace of issuing insurance policies last year and directed them to increase the number of surveyors.

Over 16.7 lakh online applications were received in FY25, Kumawat said. Out of these, the animal husbandry department had issued health certificates for over 9.75 lakh animals, while the State Insurance and Provident Fund department (SIPF) issued insurance policies for 4.4 lakh animals. Livestock farmers holding a Jan Aadhar card will be eligible for the scheme. It will have a reservation of 16 per cent and 12 per cent for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes respectively. Under the scheme, dairy animals, goats, sheep and animals of selected livestock farmers will be insured free of cost. However, only animals who are not insured under any other scheme will be considered eligible. The insurance will be for one year, and the farmer will not be required to pay any premium.