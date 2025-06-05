Sharmishtha Panoli gets interim bail, court asks police to ensure safety

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted interim bail to 22-year-old influencer and law student Sharmishta Panoli, who was arrested in connection with a controversial social media post linked to Operation Sindoor. Panoli, a fourth-year law student from Pune, was arrested by Kolkata Police last week from Gurugram, over allegations of hurting religious sentiments. The arrest came after a now-deleted video she posted online triggered widespread backlash for what were described as ‘communal’ remarks. Following the controversy, Panoli took down the video and issued a public apology. Granting her interim bail, the high court laid down specific conditions. Panoli has been prohibited from leaving the country without prior permission from the Chief Judicial Magistrate and has been asked to deposit a sum of ₹10,000.

The court also took note of Panoli’s earlier petition regarding threats to her safety and directed the Kolkata Police to take necessary action. The plea had been submitted before her arrest. Earlier this week, the same court had denied interim bail, with Justice Partha Sarathi Chatterjee stating, “Look, we have freedom of speech, but that doesn't mean you will go on to hurt others. Our country is diverse, with people from different castes, creeds, and religions. We must be cautious by saying this. So, day after tomorrow. Heavens will not fall.” The high court had also directed the West Bengal government to submit the case diary on June 5.