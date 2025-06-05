RCB, Karnataka govt were advised 'not to hold victory parade' on Wednesday

A celebration meant to mark Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) win in 18 years turned tragic on Wednesday evening. At least 11 fans died in a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and dozens more were injured.

When news broke that RCB would hold a victory procession on Wednesday evening, fans began gathering near the stadium early in the morning. Despite repeated warnings from police and traffic officials on social media urging fans to stay organised, a huge crowd poured in.

ALSO READ: 'Worse stampedes have occurred': Siddaramaiah after Chinnaswamy incident According to a report in Deccan Herald, the RCB management and the state government were both advised not to hold the event on Wednesday due to heightened emotions following the final.

Police urged delay, RCB cited scheduling Police tried to dissuade both the government and RCB from holding the celebration mid-week. “We tried to discourage the government as well as the RCB franchise from Tuesday night against having any celebrations on Wednesday. We told them it would be ill-advised and recommended holding the event next Sunday when emotions would have cooled down,” the Deccan Herald quoted a police official as saying. “We told them not to take out any procession, but to hold it in one place in an organised manner. Bring the players to the stadium and finish it there,” the officer added.

According to the report, RCB’s argument was that many overseas players would have left by Sunday due to international commitments. “Their argument was that the players, especially the foreigners, would leave today or tomorrow,” the official said. “Naturally, the government would want to take mileage out of it. If the government had refused, that would have led to another kind of chaos,” the official added. Crowds overwhelm security, triggering stampede With the IPL season extended by a week due to the Indo-Pak conflict, the franchise had limited time to retain players and proceed with the celebration. As entry was free, an enormous crowd gathered, overwhelming the narrow gates at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

ALSO READ: RCB's glory march turns tragic: What led to stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium When thousands tried to enter at once, a stampede broke out, killing at least 11 and injuring dozens. A blame game has since erupted between RCB, the government, and the police. The government initially claimed the event was planned last minute and the turnout underestimated. However, a letter dated June 3 accessed by NDTV revealed that the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had already requested permission to host a felicitation event at Vidhana Soudha if RCB won the IPL. Official responses and investigation ordered News reports show that police were not in favour of a celebration at Vidhana Soudha and had advised caution. Despite this, the event proceeded on Wednesday, driven by the franchise’s insistence on including overseas players before their departure.

The RCB management released a statement mourning the loss of lives and extended condolences to the victims’ families. The team said it had adjusted its programme after receiving advice from local authorities. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an investigation into the incident. His deputy, DK Shivakumar, apologised for the overcrowding and said efforts were made to keep the programme short. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL board clarified they had no role in organising the celebration. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia acknowledged lapses by organisers and stressed that such events should not be planned in haste.