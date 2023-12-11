Rajasthan trade body eyes business opportunities in the Asean region

Akhil Rajya Trade & Industry Association (ARTIA), Rajasthan, a state-based trade body, has decided to explore business opportunities in the Asean region.

ARTIA’s chief advisor Kamal Kandoi said that Asean countries are attracting the entire world because of their enormous business possibilities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“ARTIA is working on a plan to visit these countries in a phased manner to collect complete information. Its members will hold meetings with the local government and business organisations through Indian embassies located there. It will explore the possibilities available in the region,” Kandoi said.

He pointed out that a delegation of ARTIA recently visited Vietnam and Thailand.

ARTIA executive president Prem Biyani said that initially a delegation was supposed to visit some of the Asean nations in December-January.

But because of the Assembly polls, we plan to visit one Asean country and meet delegations of other Asean nations in February.

Biyani said that ARTIA now plans to organise a trade and industry conclave around February 2024 either in Thailand or Vietnam. The conclave will focus on joint ventures, B2B and other similar meetings.

ARTIA chairman Vishnu said that the delegation — during its visit to Thailand and Vietnam a couple of months ago — received full support from Indian embassies.

“With the help of Indian embassies, extensive discussions were held with various officials of the ministry of trade and industry of local governments and business organisations. The result has been very encouraging,” Vishnu said.

“That’s why we plan to increase trade and business relations with Asean countries,” he added.

Biyani said that machinery, aluminium, cotton, asbestos, electrical and electronic equipment, and organic chemicals are exported from India to the Asean countries.

“Medicines, fruits, grains, seeds, plastics, chemical products, lead, salt, sulphur, lime, ceramic products, rubber, paper and paper board, glass and glassware and other items are being exported. These can be increased and many other products can be included in this list,” he said.