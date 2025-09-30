Rajesh Agrawal takes charge as commerce secretary from October 1

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 5:23 PM IST
Rajesh Agrawal, currently serving as special secretary in the Department of Commerce, will take over as commerce secretary from October 1, following the retirement of Sunil Barthwal, whose tenure concludes on September 30, 2025.
The appointment of Agrawal is expected to ensure a smooth transition and maintain policy continuity, particularly as the department engages in intensive trade negotiations with India’s key partners.
A 1994-batch Manipur cadre IAS officer, Agrawal has been with the Department of Commerce since December 2022, initially joining as additional secretary. Since then, he has taken on several critical roles in shaping India’s trade policies.
Among his immediate priorities will be finalising a ‘mutually beneficial’ bilateral trade deal between India and the United States (US), where he has been serving as chief negotiator since the commencement of talks in March.
Agrawal’s new role comes with challenges, especially given the protectionist policies adopted by the US since the beginning of the year. These measures are expected to put pressure on India’s export growth, considering that America is India’s largest trade partner and export destination.
As commerce secretary, Agrawal will lead a team of bureaucrats in implementing support measures for exporters amid geopolitical uncertainties, while overseeing several trade negotiations. These include talks with the European Union (EU), Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru, Oman, and the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
He also headed negotiations for the India–ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) and proposed comprehensive trade deals with Australia and Peru. He was chief negotiator for the US-initiated Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) for prosperity under the Biden administration.
Agrawal graduated in statistics and completed his master’s in operations research from Delhi University. He also holds an Executive Post Graduate Diploma in International Business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), New Delhi. He has held various administrative positions at the skill development ministry, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), as well as state-level postings in Manipur, including chief electoral officer and principal secretary at the power and home ministries.
