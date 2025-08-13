Home / India News / Developmental activities must ensure protection of environment, says SC

Developmental activities must ensure protection of environment, says SC

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said the forest area needs be restored

Supreme Court
The top court reiterated that it was not against development but the environment needs to be protected.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted six weeks to the Telangana government to come out with a "good proposal" for holistic restoration of Kancha Gachibowli forest site, saying the state government will have to replant the uprooted trees.

A bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran said the forest area needs be restored.

The top court reiterated that it was not against development but the environment needs to be protected.

"Time and again, court has observed that we are not against development but it has to be a sustainable development. While carrying out developmental activities, the interest of the environment and the wildlife has to be taken care of by ensuring mitigating and compensatory measures. if the state comes up with such a proposal we will welcome such a proposal," the bench said while posting the matter after six weeks.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Telangana government, submitted that that state is looking at the whole proposal in a holistic manner wherein the interest of environment and wildlife is sought to be balanced with development.

On May 15, the top court said felling of trees next to the University of Hyderabad prima facie appeared to be "pre-planned" and asked the Telangana government to restore it or its officials could land in jail.

The CJI said it was for the state to make a choice between restoring the forest or wanting to send their officials to prison.

The bench asked why trees were felled taking advantage of a long weekend when the courts were not available.

While taking suo motu cognisance of the deforestation activities in the Kancha Gachibowli Forest, the apex court on April 3 ordered a status quo until further orders, except the protection of trees already existing there by the state or any authority.

On April 16, the apex court rapped the Telangana government over its rushed action to fell trees there and directed it to submit a specific plan to restore the 100 acres of deforested land if it wanted its chief secretary "to be saved from any severe action".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

How to book your seat for Independence Day 2025 celebrations at Red Fort?

Independence Day 2025: How to participate in Har Ghar Tiranga, know steps

UP court orders FIR against Union MoS, four others in land dispute case

WB chief secy summoned by ECI over refusal to suspend 'tainted' officers

Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Uri sector, one soldier killed

Topics :Supreme CourtenvironmentalismEnvironment

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story