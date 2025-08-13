Home / India News / Delhi court acquits Swati Maliwal accused of revealing rape victim's name

Delhi court acquits Swati Maliwal accused of revealing rape victim's name

Delhi Police booked Maliwal in 2016 when she was the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women

Swati Maliwal, Swati, Maliwal
Delhi court on Thursday acquitted AAP MP Swati Maliwal (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:46 PM IST
A Delhi court on Thursday acquitted AAP MP Swati Maliwal accused of allegedly disclosing the identity of a 14-year-old rape victim who succumbed to injuries.

Additional chief judicial magistrate Neha Mittal acquitted Maliwal.

A detailed order is awaited.

Delhi Police booked Maliwal in 2016 when she was the chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, and said there was a blatant violation of provisions of Juvenile Justice Act, which protect the identity of a minor victim of sexual offence.

The minor girl succumbed to her injuries on July 23, 2016, at a hospital after being sexually assaulted by her neighbour who allegedly forced a corrosive substance down her throat and damaged her internal organs.

The police said Maliwal circulated a notice she sent to the area deputy commissioner of police, in which she sought to know about the investigation in the case.

The notice, which was given to the print and electronic media, reportedly named the victim.

The FIR alleged the notice was "intentionally circulated" on various WhatsApp groups and shown by TV channels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Delhi courtSwati Maliwal

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

