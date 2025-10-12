Home / India News / Rajmata Scindia's efforts to serve society will never be forgotten: PM Modi

Scindia, popularly known as Rajmata of Gwalior, was born on October 12, 1919 in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid rich tributes to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid rich tributes to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, a founding member of the BJP, on her birth anniversary.

"Her efforts to serve society will never be forgotten. She played a key role in strengthening the Jana Sangh and BJP," Modi said in a post on X.

"Vijayaraje Scindia Ji was passionate about our cultural roots and always worked to protect as well as popularise them," the prime minister said. 

 

Scindia, popularly known as Rajmata of Gwalior, was born on October 12, 1919 in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.

A seven-term Lok Sabha member, Scindia breathed her last on January 25, 2001.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

