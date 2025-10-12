Rajmata Scindia's efforts to serve society will never be forgotten: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid rich tributes to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, a founding member of the BJP, on her birth anniversary.
"Her efforts to serve society will never be forgotten. She played a key role in strengthening the Jana Sangh and BJP," Modi said in a post on X.
"Vijayaraje Scindia Ji was passionate about our cultural roots and always worked to protect as well as popularise them," the prime minister said.
Scindia, popularly known as Rajmata of Gwalior, was born on October 12, 1919 in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar.
A seven-term Lok Sabha member, Scindia breathed her last on January 25, 2001.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app