Security forces recover rifles, ammunition during search ops in Manipur

The security forces conducted search operations in 115 checkpoints in the fringe and vulnerable areas in different districts of the State

Security forces arrested an active cadre of the militant group KCP (Taibanganba) from the Omba hill crossing area in the Bishnupur district. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 8:47 AM IST
Amid a major search operation in Manipur, security forces have recovered two rifles, five pistols and several ammunition from Khongakhul and Longa Koireng villages under the limits of Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district.

According to Manipur Police, the security forces on Saturday seized a .303 rifle along with one magazine, a modified .303 rifle along with one magazine, five pistols along with a magazine each, along with helmets, bulletproof vests, and 10 pairs of camouflage outfits.

"On 11.10.2025, Security Forces recovered from Ngairangbam Loukon IVR connecting Khongakhul & Longa Koireng Villages under Patsoi-PS, Imphal West district the following: i) 01 (one) .303 rifle along with one magazine, ii) 01 (one) modified .303 rifle along with one magazine, iii) 05 (five) pistols along with a magazine each, iv) 05 (five) helmets, v) 04 (four) BP vests cum magazine pouches, vi) 08 (eight) plates suspected to be used as BP, vii) 01 (one) no. of BAOFENG hand held set along with its charger, viii) 10 (ten) pairs of camouflage pants and corresponding camouflage shirts, and ix) 04 (four) bags," Manipur Police wrote on X.

The security forces conducted search operations in 115 checkpoints in the fringe and vulnerable areas in different districts of the State.

"Security Forces continue to conduct search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas across districts, resulting in recovery of arms and ammunition: A total of 115 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley; however, none were detained," police wrote in an X post.

Earlier on Friday, the security forces arrested an active cadre of the militant group KCP (Taibanganba) from the Omba hill crossing area in the Bishnupur district. According to the police, he was involved in extortion from the public in the Moirang area.

Manipur Police wrote, "On 10.10.2025, Security Forces arrested an active cadre of KCP (Taibanganba) from Omba hill crossing area under Moirang-PS, Bishnupur district, one Heisnam Sanathoi Meetei @ Nanao (36) of Chandpur Mayai Leikai, Bishnupur district. He was involved in extortion from the public of the Moirang area. From his possession, a mobile phone and a two-wheeler were seized.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 8:46 AM IST

