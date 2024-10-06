West Bengal CM Mamata asks police to register Kultuli case under Posco Act

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday directed the police to register the alleged rape-murder case of a 10-year-old girl in South 24 Parganas district under the POCSO Act, and ensure that the culprits get capital punishment within three months. Her direction came on a day when Calcutta High Court ordered that the post-mortem examination of the schoolgirl be conducted at AIIMS Kalyani on Monday morning in the presence of the additional chief judicial magistrate of Baruipur court. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered while returning to her Joynagar home after attending her tuition classes on Saturday.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, while hearing a petition filed by the girl's parents on Sunday, directed that if AIIMS Kalyani lacks the necessary infrastructure to conduct the post-mortem examination, it should be carried out at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Hospital, also located in Kalyani, the court said.

However, the post-mortem examination must be done by doctors from Kalyani AIIMS, not those from the state-run hospital, it added.

The body of the schoolgirl has been kept at Kantapukur morgue in the metropolis.

Banerjee, while speaking at the Kolkata Police Body Guard Lines after virtually inaugurating several Durga Pujas, asserted that crime has no colour, caste or religion.

"In West Bengal, we have three cases where capital punishment has been given. I want the police to register the Kultuli case under the POCSO Act and ensure that the culprits get capital punishment within three months... Crime is crime; there is no religion or caste. Strong action should be taken against the criminals," the chief minister said.

Taking exception to "media trials" in rape cases, Banerjee said these must stop as it could hamper investigations.

Referring to the protests in Kultuli following the recovery of the body of the girl, Banerjee said that they should also protest against "bad videos" shown on social media which were spoiling the children and fuelling their inclination towards crime.

"Those who are protesting I will say that please do that because it helps us to grow stronger and it is also your democratic right. But remember that those bad videos shown on social media are spoiling the children and the crime factor in children is increasing. But I do not hold them responsible," she said.

"Even if a small incident happens in West Bengal, there is much hullabaloo. But in case of similar cases taking place in some other place, people remain mum," she claimed.

Alleging that Artificial Intelligence (AI) was being used to create fake videos, Banerjee cautioned people not to blindly trust any video showing her giving speeches without properly verifying.

"In today's world of Artificial Intelligence, people can befool you showing me giving a speech which is a fake. Today cybercrime is rampant and cyber fraudsters are helping the criminals," she said.

The chief minister urged women to identify fake videos and post those on the wall of their social networking sites to raise awareness among common people.

"I ask the women, whenever you see such false things being spread through videos, post those on your Facebook or Twitter account labelling those as fake. Such women would be rewarded and might even get jobs," she said.

Banerjee, who is known for her liking of Bengali soaps, also alleged that television serials in the present time were scripted on crime stories and thus were sending a wrong message to the people.

"I have repeatedly said do not show crimes in TV serials. Most of the cinema scripts are full of crimes. Whenever I see serials showing crime, I switch off the television. Aren't they answerable? Do they not have any responsibility?" she asked.

Showering praises on Kolkata Police and West Bengal Police, Banerjee said, "The state government is absolutely behind the police forces. Remember in this age, those who work will face criticism. We have to be strong and handle this. Be cool outside and bold inside. Do not forgive those who are devils. Take strong action. There can be mistakes while doing so many duties."



Banerjee also said that she would be keen to recruit more women in the force.

"We now have more women in the police force. In the coming days, we will employ more women for the 'Winners' Force'. I want more women to join the police," the CM said.

The body of a 10-year-old girl, allegedly raped and murdered, was found at Kultuli on Saturday, after which locals torched a police outpost and vandalised vehicles parked there, a senior officer said.

Earlier in the day, a large number of people took out rallies, blocked roads and burnt tyres in the area demanding justice for the girl.

BJP leaders led by the party's state president Sukanta Majumdar went to Kultuli and organised a rally there.

A team of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) also visited Kultali and spoke to the parents of the deceased girl and collected related facts regarding the crime, a senior official of the commission told PTI.

"What is happening in West Bengal? This is an alarming situation and the criminal must be punished in an exemplary manner," he said.

Meanwhile, a team of senior and junior doctors from Kolkata went to Kultuli in the evening and spoke to the parents and family members of the girl.