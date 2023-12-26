Home / India News / Rajnath Singh vows to find attackers of navy ships from 'depth of seas'

Rajnath Singh vows to find attackers of navy ships from 'depth of seas'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh promises action against those responsible for the drone attack on merchant navy ship and reassures the public on stringent measures taken to strengthen the Navy

Rajnath Singh
BS Web Team New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
The recent drone attack on the merchant navy ships MV Chem Pluto and MV Sai Baba has prompted the Indian government to take robust action against those responsible, as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated firmly on Tuesday. Addressing senior Navy officers and the public during the event in Mumbai, Singh emphasised the gravity of the situation, assuring that whoever conducted the strike would be tracked down and brought to justice, even if they were hiding in the depths of the seas.

"The Indian government has taken the drone attack on MV Chem Pluto and attack on MV Saibaba in the Red Sea seriously. We will find those who executed the recent attacks on merchant navy ships even from the depths of the seas and take strict action against them," Singh said.

The MV Chem Pluto, carrying 21 Indian crew members, was struck by a drone about 217 nautical miles from Porbandar on Saturday. The Indian Navy and Coast Guard provided assistance to the ship. Gabon-flagged crude oil tanker carrying 25 Indian crew members also reportedly came under drone attack in the Southern Red Sea. 

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar also stated that four destroyers had been deployed to counter piracy and drone threats. This includes a coordinated effort involving P-8I aircraft, Dorniers, Sea Guardians, helicopters, and Coast Guard ships, all of which are underway to help bolster maritime security.

In light of these attacks, the Indian Navy has heightened surveillance in the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea. Singh acknowledged the surge in sea turbulence, attributing it to India's growing economic and strategic influence, which has stirred sentiments of jealousy and hatred among certain entities.

Singh also took the opportunity to commend the Navy's increasing prominence and INS Imphal, named after IMPHAL, representing the Northeast.

"I believe that the commissioning of INS IMPHAL will further strengthen India's naval power. It has been named after IMPHAL, which represents the Glory of the Northeast. It was sanctioned in Delhi, which is in North India," the defence minister announced.

The INS Imphal, part of the 15B project under the Visakhapatnam class, was conceptualised, designed, and constructed entirely in India, aligning with the broader goal of 'Make in India.'

Key features of INS Imphal include its indigenously installed weaponry: Brahmos missile by Brahmos Aerospace, torpedo tube launchers by Larsen and Toubro (L&T), rapid gun mount by BHEL, and medium-range missiles by BEL. Singh highlighted the collaborative effort involving not only established organisations but also contributions from start-ups and MSMEs.

In his address, Singh explained that for a long time, land-based threats to the western and northern borders were given priority.

"Today the Navy is getting equal attention as the rest of the armed forces of India," he said.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

