Tata Motors bags order to provide 1,350 diesel bus chassis to UPSRTC

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Tata Motors has secured an order from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to supply 1,350 units of the Tata LPO 1618 diesel bus chassis, which are specifically designed for intercity and long-distance travel.

Earlier this month, Ashok Leyland, the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, won an order from the Tamil Nadu government for providing 552 Ultra-Low Entry (ULE) diesel non-AC buses. Ashok Leyland will start delivering the buses from April 2024, marking its commitment to sustainable and inclusive mobility solutions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Tata LPO 1618 conforms to BS6 emission standards and is designed for intercity and long-distance travel. The order was won through a competitive e-bidding process conducted via the government tendering process, and the bus chassis will be supplied in a phased manner.

Commenting on the order, Rohit Srivastava, vice president & business head - CV Passengers, Tata Motors, stated, "Making public transport more effective and efficient, we are thankful to the Uttar Pradesh State Government and the UPSRTC for once again giving us the opportunity to supply a modern fleet of bus chassis. The Tata LPO 1618 is a proven workhorse with its robust build, quality engineering, and low maintenance. We look forward to commencing supplies as per the guidance of UPSRTC."

Tata Motors has supplied over 58,000 buses to various state and public transport undertakings to date.

Tata Motors positions itself as a market leader in commercial vehicles and ranks among the top three in the passenger vehicles market. The company has a presence in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa, and Indonesia. It offers a range of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses, as well as integrated, smart, and e-mobility solutions.