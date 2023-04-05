Home / India News / Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Oppn

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Oppn

Sloganeering increased as Chairman Dhankhar said he has received a notice from LoP Mallikarjun Kharge under Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha for suspension of the scheduled business of the day

New Delhi
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Oppn

Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 11:42 AM IST
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday as MPs from the Congress and other opposition parties created a ruckus in the House, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into fraud allegations against the Adani Group.

Opposition MPs started raising slogans as the listed papers were laid on the table of the House at the start of the day's proceedings. Several Congress MPs were dressed in black as a mark of protest.

Sloganeering increased as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received a notice from Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge under Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha for suspension of the scheduled business of the day.

Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Topics :Rajya SabhaParliamentBudget session

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 11:30 AM IST

