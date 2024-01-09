Ram Mandir 2024: Invitation sent out to celebs for inauguration in Ayodhya

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony: celeb’s Invitation
About the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony It has been announced that PM Narendra Modi will deliver a speech at the inauguration function. Aside from that, many new names from the entertainment world have also been seen via social media, including Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, and others. Industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani, and others have additionally been invited to the function.
