Ram Mandir 2024: Invitation sent out to celebs for inauguration in Ayodhya



Numerous Bollywood superstars are getting invitations for Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony which will be conducted in Ayodhya on January 22. The invitations had been sent to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Randeep Hooda, Ajay Devgn and a lot more celebs.

In the viral photographs, we can see the individuals from the temple providing the invitation cards to the actors. They are likewise seen accepting it with cheerful faces. The news agency ANI shared Randeep Hooda's photographs holding a ceremony invitation. Additionally, Kangana Ranaut received an invitation to the ceremony.

Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony: celeb’s Invitation





After Ranbir and Alia were invited for the inauguration of Ram Mandir, Randeep Hooda and his wife and actor Lin Laishram got an official invitation to go to the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Pran Pratishtha function. Randeep shared something similar on his social media platform.

Dhanush also received an invitation to the auspicious Ayodhya ceremony on January 8. Joining the elite list of attendees are also Jackie Shroff and his son Tiger.



In the interim, more than 7,000 individuals are on the invitee list of the temple trust, Shri Smash Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, including politicians, cricketers, industrialists, Bollywood celebrities and more.



Actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, who assumed the roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in the renowned television series 'Ramayan', have additionally been welcome to the occasion.

About the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony



It has been announced that PM Narendra Modi will deliver a speech at the inauguration function. Aside from that, many new names from the entertainment world have also been seen via social media, including Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, and others. Industrialists like Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Anil Ambani, Gautam Adani, and others have additionally been invited to the function.

According to reports, the development of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya is at its last stage. Arrangements for the inauguration of the mandir are happening at an extremely high speed. In the Ram temple, Mahapuja and Mahaaarti will be performed on January 22, following Ramlala's consecration.



As per media reports, Ram mandir will be available to the public two days after the ceremony. The administration is prepared to deal with the enormous crowd of devotees coming to visit Ayodhya's Ram temple.