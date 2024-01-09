UP CM to visit Ayodhya today, hold meeting with Ram Temple trust officials

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday to meet with Ram temple trust officials and seers to review ongoing preparations for the January 22 consecration ceremony.

He would also inspect the waterworks at Amani Ganj, the police control station, and the tent cities being built by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, said District Magistrate Nitish Kumar.

The Chief Minister will visit exhibitions organised by the forest and urban development departments at the Circuit House in the afternoon, he added.

Kumar further said that the meeting to discuss preparations for the Ram temple's consecration ceremony on January 22 will take place in the evening.

Over 8,000-10,000 invitations have been extended to guests for the significant consecration ceremony, scheduled to take place on January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to devotees to avoid visiting the temple city of Ayodhya on January 22 to prevent rush and crowding.

"As bhakts, we would not like to cause any problems to Lord Ram. You all can come starting January 23 till eternity. Ram Mandir is now there forever and ever," said PM Modi.

Preparations ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram temple inauguration on January 22, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.





The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram temple at noon on January 22. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. The trust has also invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram temple.