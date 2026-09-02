The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday appointed Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra as the first full-time chief executive officer (CEO) of Ayodhya's Ram temple, reported The Indian Express.

Air Marshal (retd) Mishra, a veteran fighter pilot, served as the chief of the Western Air Command during Operation Sindoor.

Suresh Haware, a member of the selection committee, told The Indian Express that Air Marshal (retd) Mishra's experience in handling large operations, along with his focus on discipline and management, made him suited to the CEO's role. He also said Air Marshal (retd) Mishra would help restore the trust of Ram devotees.

"He brought in discipline and management, which is required at this time. Most importantly, he will restore the trust of Ram bhakts. He has managed big operations and is best suited for the role," he told The Indian Express. Who is Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra? Air Marshal (retd) Mishra served as a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force for more than 38 years. He was commissioned as a fighter pilot on December 6, 1986, and had more than 3,000 hours of flying experience, according to the IAF. He is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Air Force Test Pilots School in Bengaluru, Air Command and Staff College in the US, and the Royal College of Defence Studies in the UK.

During his career, Air Marshal (retd) Mishra served as the commanding officer of a fighter squadron, chief test pilot at the Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment (ASTE), and Air Officer Commanding of two frontline air bases. He also served as Director of the Operational Planning and Assessment Group and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Projects) at Air Headquarters. Before taking charge as chief of the Western Air Command in January 2025, Air Marshal (retd) Mishra was the Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations). The Air Marshal (retd) is a recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

According to his IAF service record, he was promoted to Air Marshal on January 1, 2023, and retired from service on April 30, 2026, on superannuation. Ram Mandir CEO selection followed multi-stage process The CEO selection process involved multiple stages. The panel used AI-enabled technology along with manual assessment to screen 5,585 applications. Teams worked across Delhi-NCR, Pune and Sambalpur during the screening process, according to a report by The Indian Express. After the initial screening, 16 candidates were shortlisted. They took part in online interactions between August 3 and 6, followed by face-to-face interactions in Ayodhya on August 11 and 12. The search committee, headed by retired Justice Pramod Kohli and comprising retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and Haware, submitted its final report to Trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri on Tuesday.