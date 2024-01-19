Ram Temple consecration: Jamia Millia to remain half-day closed on Jan 22

The Jamia Millia Islamia and its schools will remain closed for half-day till 2.30 pm on January 22 due to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, an official statement said on Thursday.

In an official notification, the university said that all its maintained institutions, centres and offices shall observe half-day on Monday on account of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.

However, the examinations and meetings already scheduled for the day will be held as usual, it added.

"The Officiating Vice-Chancellor, JMI, in view of the government of India vide Office Memorandum F.No 12/7/2023 JCA government of India has approved that the university and its maintained institutions/centres/offices including Jamia schools shall remain closed for half day till 2.30 pm on January 22, 2024 on account of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya," the notification said.

All Central government offices across the country will remain closed for half-day on January 22, as per a Personnel Ministry order.

The 'pran pratishtha' ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present during the ceremony.

"The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024," it said in the order issued to all the Central government ministries/ departments.

When contacted, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh told PTI that the decision has been taken in view of the "overwhelming" public sentiments.

"There was a huge public demand across the country regarding this. Decision on half-day closure of central government offices on January 22 has been taken in view of overwhelming public sentiments," he said.