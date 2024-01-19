PM Modi unveils Boeing's global engineering, technology campus in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated US aerospace giant Boeing’s global engineering and technology campus in Bengaluru.

The new state-of-the-art Boeing India Engineering & Technology Center (BIETC) has been built with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore and is spread across 43 acres.



The campus is Boeing’s largest such investment outside the US. It will become a cornerstone for partnering with India on next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry. Modi said Bengaluru is a city which links aspirations to innovations and achievements, and India’s tech potential to global demands. “Boeing’s new technology campus is going to strengthen this belief,” said Modi. He underlined that its scale and magnitude will not only strengthen India but also the aviation market of the world. Modi said this facility demonstrates India’s commitment to driving global tech, research and innovation, design and demand.



“This strengthens the ‘Make in India-Make for the World’ resolution”, he said. “This campus reinforces the world's trust in India’s talent,” he added. He expressed the faith that one day, “India will design aircraft of the future” at this facility.



Over the years, Boeing India has grown its team in the engineering and research and development (R&D) unit. It now has the largest number of employees in any country outside the US. It has more than 6,000 employees as of December 2023.



“We are honoured and privileged to support Prime Minister Modi’s transformative vision for India, and we are grateful to have him dedicate the Boeing campus to foster aerospace innovation in the country,” said David L. Calhoun, Boeing president and chief executive officer (CEO).



The prime minister was joined by Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Boeing chief operating officer Stephanie Pope, among others.



Modi also launched the Boeing Sukanya Program, which aims to support the entry of more girls from across India into the country’s growing aviation sector.



The programme will provide opportunities to girls and women from across India to learn critical skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in the aviation sector.



For young girls, the programme will create labs at 150 planned locations to help spark interest in STEM careers. The programme will also provide scholarships to women who are training to be pilots.