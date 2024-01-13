Ram Temple consecration: Liquor shops to remain shut in U'khand on Jan 22

The Uttarakhand government has announced that liquor shops across the state will be closed on January 22, to mark the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"On January 22, 2024, the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya will take place. In view of the above, it has been decided that on January 22, all the liquor shops, bars and departmental stores etc. in the state," Uttarakhand Excise Commissioner directs the district administration on Friday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Notably, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Earlier January 11, the Uttar Pradesh Excise Commissioner directed the district administration of the state to ensure that all the liquor shops in the state remain closed on January 22.

The Excise Commissioner issued directions to all the District Magistrates of Uttar Pradesh regarding keeping all the liquor shops of UP closed on January 22, 2024.

"You are aware that on January 22, 2024, there will be Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the Ram Mandir at Shri Ram's birthplace in Ayodhya. In view of the above, under government order no. dated 11-01-2024, it has been decided that all the liquor shops in the state will remain closed on January 22, 2024. The licensee will not be entitled to any compensation or claim for the closure. Please ensure compliance accordingly," read the notice by the UP Excise Commissioner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.