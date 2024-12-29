Ram temple to be ready by June 2025, says construction committee chairman

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra announced the completion of construction by June 2025, with rampart and shoe racks until September, with rising tower construction being checked for aviation safety.

Speaking to the media persons, Mishra said, "We are committed to completing all construction work by June 2025, except for the ramparts and shoe racks, which are estimated to go on till September 2025."

"85 murals will be set up in the museum, of which work on 60 murals has already begun, and 21 murals. including 6 murals of Ram have been completed... New titanium lattices are being made for the Parikrama on the ground, first and second floors," Mishra added.

Mishra further added,"The biggest challenge is to complete the construction of the rising tower which is also being checked for aviation safety."

Earlier on Saturday, Mishra said, "All construction works will be reviewed today. Post review, we will decide the timeline for completing the pending construction. The rampart for which approximately 8,40,000 cubic feet of stones are to be laid, only 3 lakh cubic feet is left. Hopefully, will be able to complete the 1 km rampart which has 6 temples by June 2025."

Mishra added that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee have requested to name the four gates in the south and north after the respected saints of Ayodhya.

"The final inspection of the statues will be done in Jaipur by the first week of January. Digging has begun for the pool in the middle of the temples inside the complex. Today its design and technical details will be discussed. We have requested our general secretary to name the four gates in the south and north after the respected saints of Ayodhya," he further stated.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with PM Modi performing the Vedic rituals, led by a group of priests.