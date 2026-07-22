Ram temple trust delays CEO selection, to appoint interim secretary

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Wednesday deferred the selection of its first chief executive officer (CEO) by a month after receiving 5,200 applications for the post and decided to appoint a secretary in the interim to meet growing administrative requirements.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the board of trustees held here, where members also reviewed arrangements for the expected rise in the number of devotees during the ongoing Shravan month, progress on filling vacant trustee posts and several administrative and financial issues.

After the meeting, Trust interim general secretary Krishna Mohan and treasurer Govind Dev Giri briefed the press.