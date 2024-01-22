Home / India News / 'Ram vivad nahi, samadhaan hain', says PM Modi at consecration ceremony

Ram mandir consecration: Prominent public figures, including Mukesh Ambani and his family, Sachin Tendulkar, Bachchans, were present at the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony

PM Modi in Ayodhya on Monday. (PTI Photo)
Nisha Anand New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 2:44 PM IST
Following the completion of the Ram mandir's 'pran pratishtha' ceremony on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated everyone on the "divine" moment and said, "Our Ram has finally arrived after centuries of efforts."

Addressing the over 7,000 guests invited to attend the ceremony, Modi noted, "Our Ram Lalla won't live in a tent anymore, he will live in this majestic temple…this moment will be discussed even after a thousand years…this is the origin of a new time cycle."

PM Modi also sought forgiveness from the revered deity for the "prolonged" delay of the temple's construction. He said that lord Ram is not a controversy but a solution, referring to the decades long Ramjanambhoomi dispute.

PM Modi's remarks followed shortly after the grand inauguration ceremony, during which 51-inch idol of 'Ram Lalla' - the childhood form of the revered Hindu deity - was officially installed in the Ram mandir according to Hindu rituals and traditions. The ceremony began at 12:20 pm with chanting of rituals and concluded shortly after 1 pm. Modi also performed an 'aarti' during the ceremony and took blessings of the seers.

For the event, PM Modi donned a golden kurta, a cream dhoti and patka. He walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta.

READ: Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj say he's the luckiest person on earth

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat were also present on the stage.

Earlier today, PM Modi had also shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said "It is a matter of great privilege to be part of this divine programme."

Ram mandir consecration star-studded event
Prominent public figures, including Mukesh Ambani and his family, Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the event.

Notable singers such as Sonu Nigam, composer Shankar Mahadevan, and Kailash Kher gave mesmerising devotional performances in the run of the event. Flowers were showered from helicopters on the temple premises during the ceremony as the people welcomed the "arrival of lord Ram."

READ: First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya revealed after 'pran pratishtha' 


Constructed in the traditional Nagara style, the Ram Mandir spreads across 380 feet in length, 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is supported by 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

