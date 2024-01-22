'Ram vivad nahi, samadhaan hain', says PM Modi at consecration ceremony

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
READ: Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj say he's the luckiest person on earth
Ram mandir consecration star-studded event Prominent public figures, including Mukesh Ambani and his family, Sachin Tendulkar, Bollywood celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted at the event.
Notable singers such as Sonu Nigam, composer Shankar Mahadevan, and Kailash Kher gave mesmerising devotional performances in the run of the event. Flowers were showered from helicopters on the temple premises during the ceremony as the people welcomed the "arrival of lord Ram."
READ: First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya revealed after 'pran pratishtha'
READ: First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya revealed after 'pran pratishtha'