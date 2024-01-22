Ram Lalla idol sculptor Arun Yogiraj say he's the luckiest person on earth

As the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple was underway, sculptor Arun Yogiraj , the craftsman responsible for carving the idol, shared his views and thoughts on the long-awaited inauguration. Speaking with news agency, ANI, Yogiraj called himself the "luckiest person on earth."

"I am the luckiest person on earth. The blessings of my ancestors, family members, and Lord Ram Lalla have always been with me. Sometimes, I feel like I am in a dream world. This is the biggest day for me," he said.

The sculptor of Ram Lalla, despicts Lord Ram as a five-year-old. First images of the 51-inch idol were released on Monday morning while Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the pran pratishthan ceremony. Lord Ram can be seen adorned in yellow and gold dress with ornaments in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Trust authorities stated that this idol had been selected over two others as it represented divinity and royalty, along with capturing innocence.





READ: 'Mukhya Yajman' PM Modi leads 'pran pratishtha' at Ram mandir. See pics The idol has received wide praise from dignitaries and devotees as the inauguration of the temple progresses.

National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), BL Santhosh, acknowledged Yogiraj's devotion, stating on X (formerly Twitter), "His sensation of fulfilling the dreams of a nation in wait is palpable. Dhanya Dhanya hai."

The ceremony began at 12:20 pm and concluded at 1 pm in presence of PM Modi, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among other dignitaries.





READ: First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya revealed after 'pran pratishtha' Four thousand saints and 2,200 other guests have been invited to the ceremony, including celebrities such as Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, Rishab Shetty, Madhur Bhandarkar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Deol, Prabhas, and Yash. Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia Topiwala, who portrayed Ram and Sita in the 1987 series Ramayan, are also extended invitations.

In preparation for the festivities, the Central Government declared a half-day holiday for central government offices and institutions, leading to notifications from the Maharashtra government to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and stock exchanges on Friday.