First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya revealed after 'pran pratishtha'

Ayodhya Ram mandir inauguration: The idol of five-year-old Lord Ram has been placed at the sanctum sanctorum

The idol of Ram Lalla during the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya (PTI Photo)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 1:13 PM IST

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the "pran pratishtha" of Lord Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram temple, the first look of the 51-inch idol was revealed to the world.

The idol has been sculpted by Mysuru's Arun Yogiraj, portraying Ram Lalla as a five-year-old. The idol was selected over two others since it captured innocence, divinity, and royalty at the finest, the Trust authorities said.

Earlier in the day, Yogiraj said that he considered himself the "luckiest person on the earth now".

"I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world...," Arun Yogiraj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
 


PM Modi leads rituals at Ram mandir


PM Modi participated in the "pran pratishtha" ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in the newly built Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya at around 12:20 pm.

He also posted a video of himself taking the steps to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine programme," PM Modi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
 

Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta. The Prime Minister then took 'sankalp' for the consecration ceremony.

After the ceremony, PM Modi will address a gathering and visit Kuber Tila.


Topics : Narendra Modi Ram temple Ayodhya

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

