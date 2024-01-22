First look of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya revealed after 'pran pratishtha'

The idol of Ram Lalla during the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals at the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya (PTI Photo)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the "pran pratishtha" of Lord Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya Ram temple, the first look of the 51-inch idol was revealed to the world.

The idol has been sculpted by Mysuru's Arun Yogiraj , portraying Ram Lalla as a five-year-old. The idol was selected over two others since it captured innocence, divinity, and royalty at the finest, the Trust authorities said.

Earlier in the day, Yogiraj said that he considered himself the "luckiest person on the earth now".

"I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world...," Arun Yogiraj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



PM Modi leads rituals at Ram mandir

PM Modi participated in the "pran pratishtha" ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla in the newly built Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya at around 12:20 pm.

He also posted a video of himself taking the steps to the Ram temple in Ayodhya. "It is my great pleasure to be a part of this divine programme," PM Modi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.





Dressed in a golden kurta teamed up with a cream dhoti and patka, he walked into the sanctum sanctorum of the temple, holding a silver umbrella on a folded red dupatta. The Prime Minister then took 'sankalp' for the consecration ceremony.