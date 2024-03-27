Home / India News / Ramakrishna mission chief Swami Smaranananda dies; PM Modi pays tribute

Ramakrishna mission chief Swami Smaranananda dies; PM Modi pays tribute

Swami Smaranananda, 94, was the 16th president of Ramakrishna Mission, which was founded by Swami Vivekananda

'I had a very close relation with him over the years,' says PM Modi; pays tribute to Swami Smaranananda | Photo: X @narendramodi
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 6:53 AM IST
Ramakrishna Mission president Swami Smaranananda died on Tuesday night due to age-related ailments, doctors treating him said.

Swami Smaranananda, 94, was the 16th president of Ramakrishna Mission, which was founded by Swami Vivekananda.

"Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, most revered President Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission attained Mahasamadhi today at 8.14 pm," said a statement issued by the organisation.

The monk was admitted to the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan in Kolkata on January 29 with an existing urinary tract infection. He later developed respiratory failure for which he was put on a ventilator on March 3, doctors said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid rich tributes to Swami Smaranananda.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations."

"I had a very close relationship with him over the years. I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health," he added.

The chief minister said the monk would remain the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe.

"This great monk during his lifetime has given spiritual leadership to the world order of the Ramakrishnaites and remains the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe," she said.

The Ramakrishna Mission said that the cremation will take place at its headquarters Belur Math in Howrah at 9 pm on Wednesday.

"The gates of Belur Math will remain open all through the night of the 26th and through the 27th till the last rites are completed," it said.

Topics :Narendra ModiMamata BanerjeeRamakrishnanVivekananda

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

