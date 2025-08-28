Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Arunachal's East Kameng district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 8.05 am with a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a social media post on X, the NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 28/08/2025 08:05:54 IST, Lat: 27.77 N, Long: 93.12 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh."

Further details awaited.

Earlier on August 23, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 jolted Assam's Karbi Anglong, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 2.7, On: 23/08/2025 10:30:48 IST, Lat: 26.44 N, Long: 93.22 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam," the 'X' post said.