Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 strikes Arunachal's East Kameng district

The earthquake occurred at 8.05 am with a depth of 10 kilometres

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh. (Representative image; Photo credit: Shutterstock)
ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 hit East Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday morning, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The earthquake occurred at 8.05 am with a depth of 10 kilometres.

In a social media post on X, the NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 28/08/2025 08:05:54 IST, Lat: 27.77 N, Long: 93.12 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: East Kameng, Arunachal Pradesh."

Further details awaited.

Earlier on August 23, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 jolted Assam's Karbi Anglong, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 2.7, On: 23/08/2025 10:30:48 IST, Lat: 26.44 N, Long: 93.22 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Karbi Anglong, Assam," the 'X' post said.

Earlier on August 21, an earthquake of magnitude 3.5 struck Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kupwara district. This earthquake occurred at 01:39 PM, with a depth of 5 kilometres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :earthquakesArunachal Pradeshnortheast

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

