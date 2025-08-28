Rain likely in Delhi as Punjab battles floods, J&K hit by record showers

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday forecast a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain or thundershowers at a few places, and moderate rain at isolated places during the night or early hours. No weather alert has been issued for the day.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31–33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will stay between 23–25 degrees Celsius.

Weekly outlook till September 1

According to IMD, similar conditions will persist across Delhi till September 1, with cloudy skies, light rain, and thundershowers at a few places, along with moderate rain at isolated locations during the night or early hours.

Delhi's air quality worsens Despite the wet spell, Delhi's air quality dropped to the 'moderate' category on Thursday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 110 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was 71 on August 27. In the NCR, Gurugram recorded 35, Noida 58, Greater Noida 80, and Ghaziabad 68. The CPCB classifies AQI as: 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very Poor 401–500: Severe Yamuna water level crosses danger mark The water level of the Yamuna crossed the danger mark on Wednesday, flowing at 205.39 metres at 9 pm, PTI reported. The rise, triggered by continuous rainfall in Delhi, has kept the administration on high alert.

Punjab remains under floods Cloudy skies with rainfall and thunderstorms were also forecast for several parts of Punjab. Villages in multiple districts continued to reel under massive floods as state and central agencies intensified rescue and relief operations on Wednesday. The worst-hit villages are in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar districts. Large-scale evacuations were carried out in flood-ravaged areas, PTI reported. Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir led to the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, swelling and inundating farmlands and villages across Punjab.