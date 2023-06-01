Home / India News / Ranchi gets 5 urban health, wellness centres for easy availability of PHCs

Ranchi gets 5 urban health, wellness centres for easy availability of PHCs

Five urban health and wellness centres (UHWC) were inaugurated here on Thursday to ensure easy availability of primary healthcare facilities to residents of the city.

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Ranchi gets 5 urban health, wellness centres for easy availability of PHCs

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 4:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Five urban health and wellness centres (UHWC) were inaugurated here on Thursday to ensure easy availability of primary healthcare facilities to residents of the city.

Ranchi Municipal Corporation (RMC) administrator Shashi Ranjan launched a centre at Pahan Toli, while four others were inaugurated by the local RMC representatives.

Ranjan said more such centres would come up here soon.

As many as 24 UHWCs are proposed to be opened in Ranchi under recommendations of 15th finance commission, as official said.

Availability of land appears to be a problem for the project. Five centres were started today, most of them in community building. Rest 19 will be opened very soon depending upon the availability of land, said RMC's additional administrator Kunwar Singh Pahan.

The UHWC would be in addition to Atal Clinics. A total of 18 Atal clinics are operating in the state capital , which provides health care services for four hours a day.

The centres, which will function as normal OPD, would not only offer general check-ups, but will also conduct vaccination programmes for children and keep an eye on the health of preganant women.

The facilities would also provide several screening tests and management of mental health illness, besides detection, prevention, control and management of non-communicable diseases, Pahan said.

Also Read

FIR against Union Minister Arjun Munda, 40 others over protest in Ranchi

Prez Murmu pays obeisance at Ranchi temple, garlands Birsa Munda statue

Ayushman Bharat health, wellness centres giving new life to rural patients

Gunfight erupts between security forces, Naxals on outskirts of Ranchi

Data centres in India attract investment of $10 bn since 2020: Report

Adityanath lays foundation of State Disaster Management Authority building

Manipur govt appoints Rajiv Singh as new DGP in bid to control violence

Notices to over 60 govt doctors in Bihar missing from duty for years

World's first 3D printed Hindu temple being built in Telangana by Apsuja

5.2 mn farmers get Rs 5,500 each under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme

Topics :Primary health careRanchi

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story