Home / India News / Manipur govt appoints Rajiv Singh as new DGP in bid to control violence

Manipur govt appoints Rajiv Singh as new DGP in bid to control violence

Amidst the month-long ethnic violence in Manipur, the state government on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh, belonging to the neighbouring Tripura cadre, as Director General of Police

IANS Imphal
Manipur govt appoints Rajiv Singh as new DGP in bid to control violence

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 3:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amidst the month-long ethnic violence in Manipur, the state government on Thursday appointed senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh, belonging to the neighbouring Tripura cadre, as Director General of Police (DGP) replacing incumbent state police chief P. Doungel.

According to an official order of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Doungel, a 1987 batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre has been posted in the newly-created post of Officer-on-Special Duty (OSD) in the Home Department.

The order said that the governor of Manipur is pleased to order that Rajiv Singh, a 1993 batch IPS officer of Tripura cadre should take charge of the post of DGP, Manipur from P. Doungel immediately upon joining the state government.

Singh, who was earlier Director Fire and Emergency Service and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) of Tripura, is currently the Inspector General of CRPF.

Manipur has witnessed unprecedented ethnic violence that has ravaged the state since May 3, leaving at least 80 dead and over 300 injured besides the destruction and arsoning of around 2,000 houses, huge number of government and private properties and a large number of vehicles.

The violence broke out after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in 11 hill districts by the All Tribal Students' Union of Manipur to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

It was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers by the state government from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations in four districts.

Soon after the violence broke out, the central government had appointed former chief of the Central Reserve Police Force and retired IPS Kuldiep Singh as a security adviser to the Manipur government.

--IANS

sc/ksk/

Also Read

CRPF tasked to oversee security in violence-hit Manipur: Officials

Manipur CM N Biren Singh convenes all-party meeting in violence-hit state

DoPT asks UPSC to recruit private sector specialists for top jobs

Manipur students clash in DU area, situation under control: Police

Parl panel asks for mechanism to check veracity of asset of civil servants

Notices to over 60 govt doctors in Bihar missing from duty for years

World's first 3D printed Hindu temple being built in Telangana by Apsuja

5.2 mn farmers get Rs 5,500 each under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme

NCRTC to build dedicated pedestrian bridge at Anand Vihar RAPIDX Station

Wrestlers' Protest: Muzaffarnagar Khap 'mahapanchayat' to pass a resolution

Topics :ManipurNortheast India

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story