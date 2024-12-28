Ratan Tata's birth anniversary: Key milestones in his illustrious career

Ratan Naval Tata’s name evokes great respect and admiration, not only in the business realm but also in broader society. The former Chairman of Tata Sons, the main company behind the Tata Group, played a key role in transforming the Tata Group into a strong global company while staying true to its values of honesty, quality, and helping society. On his birthday, we look back on the amazing journey of one of India's most respected business leaders.

Key milestones in Ratan Tata's career

1937: Early life and family background

Ratan Tata was born on December 28, 1937, in Bombay (now Mumbai), into the famed Tata family, known as one of India's foremost business dynasties. His parents divorced when he was just ten years old, and was raised by his grandmother, who played a significant role in shaping his values and character.

1961: Entry into the Tata Group

In 1961, at the age of 24, Ratan Tata embarked on his professional journey with the Tata Group as a junior management trainee. He had recently graduated from Cornell University with a degree in architecture. His early experiences included working on the shop floor at Tata Steel in Jamshedpur, where he gained firsthand knowledge of the operations and challenges faced by the company.

1971: Leadership at NELCO

Also Read

Ratan Tata's first major leadership role came in 1971 when he was appointed as Director of National Radio and Electronics (NELCO), a subsidiary of Tata. Under his guidance, NELCO underwent a remarkable transformation from near-bankruptcy to profitability, showcasing his ability to revitalise struggling enterprises.

1981: Managing Director of Tata Industries

In 1981, Ratan Tata became the Managing Director of Tata Industries. During this period, he was instrumental in diversifying the company’s portfolio and steering it towards high-tech industries.

1986: Deputy Chairman appointment

His ascent continued when he was appointed Deputy Chairman of Tata Sons in 1986. This position allowed him to influence strategic decisions across the group and prepare for greater responsibilities ahead.

1991: Chairman of Tata Sons

In March 1991, Ratan Tata succeeded JRD Tata as Chairman of Tata Sons after JRD's remarkable tenure of over five decades. At this juncture, India was undergoing significant economic liberalisation, presenting both challenges and opportunities for businesses. Ratan leveraged this environment to propel the group into new markets and sectors.

1996: Entry into Telecommunications

The year 1996 marked a significant expansion for the Tata Group as it ventured into telecommunications with the launch of Tata Teleservices.

2000: Major international acquisition

Under Ratan Tata's leadership, in 2000, the group made its first major international acquisition with Tetley Tea, the UK's largest tea brand. This acquisition not only expanded Tata's global footprint but also diversified its product offerings significantly.

2000: Padma Bhushan Award

In recognition of his contributions to industry and society, Ratan Tata was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2000, one of India's highest civilian awards.

2007: Acquisition of Corus Steel

In 2007, Tata Steel acquired Corus Group for $12 billion, making it one of the largest steel producers globally. This acquisition solidified Tata Steel's position on the international stage and showcased Ratan's vision for global expansion.

2008: Acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover

Ratan Tata made headlines in 2008 when Tata Motors acquired British luxury car brands Jaguar and Land Rover from Ford for $2.3 billion.

1998: Launch of Tata Indica

Earlier in 1998, under Ratan’s stewardship, Tata Motors launched the Indica — the first fully indigenous passenger car designed and manufactured in India. This initiative aimed to provide affordable transportation options to Indian families and marked a significant milestone in India's automotive industry.

2008: Introduction of the Tata Nano

In another groundbreaking endeavour in 2008, Ratan Tata introduced the Tata Nano — marketed as the world's cheapest car at that time with a price tag of Rs 1 lakh. The Nano aimed to make car ownership accessible to millions of Indian families.

2008: Padma Vibhushan Award

Later that year, he received another prestigious accolade — the Padma Vibhushan — India’s second-highest civilian honour — further cementing his legacy as an influential leader.

2012: Partnership with Starbucks

In 2012, under his leadership, Tata Global Beverages formed a partnership with Starbucks to bring the renowned coffee chain to India. This collaboration marked a significant entry into India's growing coffee culture.

2012: Retirement as Chairman

After an illustrious career spanning over five decades with the group, Ratan retired as Chairman of Tata Sons in December 2012 but was named Chairman Emeritus thereafter.

2016: Interim Chairman role

In October 2016, following Cyrus Mistry's controversial ousting as chairman, Ratan returned as interim chairman of Tata Sons to stabilise leadership during a tumultuous period for the organisation.

2017: Transitioning leadership to N Chandrasekaran

By February 2017, Ratan officially handed over leadership responsibilities to N Chandrasekaran, marking a new chapter for both him and the conglomerate he had transformed.

Ratan Tata, the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on October 9 this year, following age-related health complications.