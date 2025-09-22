Home / India News / NHRC notice to I&B Ministry, Mumbai Police over e-cigarette use on Netflix

NHRC notice to I&B Ministry, Mumbai Police over e-cigarette use on Netflix

The complainant has further alleged that this particular scene was "streamed openly", which misled or negatively influenced young viewers by allegedly promoting use of such banned substances, it says

The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT release
There was no immediate reaction from the ministry or over-the-top platform Netflix. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The NHRC has issued notice to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Mumbai police commissioner in the wake of a complaint alleging that web series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' on an OTT platform, showed a popular actor using banned e-cigarette on screen, "without any warning or disclaimer", according to proceedings of the case.

The complainant has further alleged that this particular scene was "streamed openly", which misled or negatively influenced young viewers by allegedly promoting use of such banned substances, it says.

There was no immediate reaction from the ministry or over-the-top platform Netflix.

The National Human Rights Commission has said that authorities be directed to get the allegations levelled in the complaint, be inquired into, and an "action taken report" be submitted within two weeks for perusal of the Commission.

"The complainant, Vinay Joshi, Legal Rights Observatory, alleged that a popular Netflix web series, titled 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' (season 1, episode 7), showed a well-known actor, Ranbir Kapoor, using a banned e-cigarette on screen, without any warning or disclaimer," reads the proceedings of the case dated September 22.

The complainant has expressed concerns that such "irresponsible content promotes illegal activities, disrespects law enforcement, and harms public health and morality".

The complainant sought the intervention of the NHRC and "requested strict legal action against the actors, producers, and Netflix" for allegedly violating Indian laws and "spreading harmful content", the proceedings says.

The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be serious violations of the laws, the NHRC said.

A bench of the NHRC, presided by its member, Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognisance under Sections 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the proceedings says.

"Furthermore, this incident is in clear violation of Sections 4 read with Section 7 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019. It is pertinent to mention here that Section 4 prohibits the storage, use, and promotion of e-cigarettes in any form, and Section 7 penalises individuals and companies that advertise or promote such banned products," it adds.

The registry has been directed to issue a notice to the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to "take appropriate action and immediately prohibit such content which may wrongly influence the young generations".

The notice is also marked to commissioner of police of Mumbai, regarding "initiation of investigation into the identity and operations of manufacturers and importers of electronic cigarettes, and for taking appropriate legal action including lodging of an FIR as per laid down procedures against actor Ranbir Kapoor and other individuals/companies including the producers/production company, OTT platform Netflix, involved in the advertisement, depiction, or promotion of the same in contravention of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019 and other applicable criminal laws," it says.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India should not yield to Trump's administration, says Asaduddin Owaisi

SC to hear PIL on Air India crash, slams selective release of report

NAPA urges Punjab govt to enforce strict laws against migrant crimes

Rahul Gandhi urges PM to announce full relief package for flood-hit Punjab

Awareness and crop residue management key to curb stubble burning: CM Mann

Topics :Netflix IndiaOTT servicesweb seriese-cigarettesNHRC

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story