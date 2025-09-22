Home / India News / India should not yield to Trump's administration, says Asaduddin Owaisi

India should not yield to Trump's administration, says Asaduddin Owaisi

Owaisi further said it is necessary that India should have trade agreements in rupee terms following de-dollarisation

Asaduddin Owaisi, Asaduddin, Owaisi
Reacting to the Trump administration's decision to hike the H-1B visa fee to $100,000, Owaisi said it would impact Indians, who constitute about 71 per cent of such visa holders, the majority of whom are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. (Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:16 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government should not succumb to US President Donald Trump's administration, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday.

Reacting to the Trump administration's decision to hike the H-1B visa fee to $100,000, Owaisi said it would impact Indians, who constitute about 71 per cent of such visa holders, the majority of whom are from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

"I do not want to score political points. But the Modi government should give thought that Pakistan's Military chief went and had dinner with Trump and we also see our neighbour having a trade agreement with the USA. What is happening with all these developments?  "If we can not control these, then our children will suffer. We should not succumb at all to Trump's government," the Hyderabad Lok Sabha member told reporters.

He asked what the achievement was with programmes such as "Howdy Modi" and other pro-Trump events.

He further said it is necessary that India should have trade agreements in rupee terms following de-dollarisation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiDonald TrumpOwaisiHowdy ModiUS India relations

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

