JP Nadda meets Amar Colony retailers as new GST rate cuts take effect

BJP president JP Nadda met retailers and traders at the Amar Colony readymade garments market on Monday afternoon.

“I have requested retailers to completely pass on the benefits to consumers, while promoting Swadeshi items in their shops, made entirely in India. I thank PM Modi and wish the consumers a joyous festival season ahead,” he added.

Posters thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the new GST rates were visible outside shops at the Amar Colony readymade garments market.

Retailers selling a range of items, from toys to apparel and stationery, announced new prices on Monday, with posters at shop fronts declaring “10 per cent discount”.

The roads were strewn with rose petals as BJP president JP Nadda went from shop to shop, interacting with retailers.

“We welcome the new GST rates and are expecting a bumper festival season as apparel prices go down,” said an executive at Rimjhim Garments in the market.