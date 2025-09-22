SC to hear PIL on Air India crash, slams selective release of report

The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the “selective” release of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau’s (AAIB) preliminary findings into the June 12 Air India crash in Ahmedabad.

A two-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said the “selective publication of the preliminary inquiry report was unfortunate”.

“Until the investigation is complete, confidentiality must be maintained,” the bench observed.

While agreeing to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Safety Matters Foundation, a non-profit organisation, the bench sought responses from the Union government and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In its plea, the non-profit sought an independent probe into the June 12 crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating Flight AI171 to London Gatwick. The aircraft crashed into a medical hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad. The petitioner also argued that disclosing partial findings violated the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, which mandate full disclosure of factual data collected during the inquiry.

The plea further alleged that the report withheld crucial information such as the full Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) output, complete Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) transcripts with timestamps, and Electronic Aircraft Fault Recording data. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the non-profit, also raised concerns over the composition of the probe panel, saying three of its five members were serving DGCA officers. “In a five-member team, three are DGCA officers. Their negligence may itself be a subject of inquiry. This creates a very serious conflict (of interest),” Bhushan submitted. Justice Kant, however, noted that the presence of serving officers did not necessarily translate into protection for erring individuals.