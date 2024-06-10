Home / India News / Reasi bus attack: LG announces Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for families of victims

LG Sinha has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those injured

Pilgrims were on their way to a cave temple in Shiv Khori in Reasi district of J&K on Sunday, when the bus they were travelling in was ambushed by gunmen Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 11:46 AM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the terror attack on a bus in Reasi district, an official spokesman said on Monday.

Sinha has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those injured, the spokesman said.

Terrorists opened fire at the bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district on Sunday, killing nine and injuring 41 others.

The 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of Poni area.

The spokesman said a control room has been created by the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to those affected.

Efforts are on to neutralise the perpetrators of the terror attack, the spokesman said.

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 11:46 AM IST

