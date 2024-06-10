Reasi terror attack: 10 pilgrims killed; PM Modi acts| Latest updates

Pilgrims were on their way to a cave temple in Shiv Khori in Reasi district of J&K on Sunday, when the bus they were travelling in was ambushed by gunmen Photo: PTI

At least 10 pilgrims, including a child, were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district and several others were injured when terrorists opened fire on a bus travelling from the Shiv Khori cave shrine to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu on Sunday (June 9).

The 53-seater bus was ambushed by terrorists in Reasi, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into a deep gorge around 6:15 pm on Sunday.

Reasi SSP Mohita Sharma reported, “A group of militants attacked a yatri bus coming from the Ransoo area of district Reasi. The driver lost control due to the attack, and the bus fell into a deep gorge near the Kanda area of Pouni. Nine people died and 33 others were injured in the accident.”

The Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the terror attack on a bus in Reasi today.

This suspected terrorist attack on the tourist bus is a reminder of a similar incident on July 10, 2017, when a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims from Gujarat was attacked in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite heavy gunfire, the driver Sheikh Saleem Gafoor saved 52 passengers, though seven pilgrims were killed and 19 wounded.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and Ghulam Nabi Azad condemned the attack and expressed condolences.

Here are the latest updates on the Reasi terrorist attack:

1) President Murmu labelled the act a “crime against humanity” and called for strong condemnation. “I am anguished by the terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. This dastardly act is a crime against humanity, and must be condemned in the strongest words. The nation stands with the families of the victims. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” she said in a tweet.

2) Prime Minister Modi instructed Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to monitor the situation and ensure all possible aid to the affected families. “The Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi took stock of the situation and directed me to constantly monitor the situation and to ensure all possible assistance to the families,” Sinha said in a post on X.

The LG further said that security forces have launched a joint operation to hunt down the terrorists and those behind the attack will be punished soon.

3) Reasi SSP Sharma confirmed the launch of a rescue operation, with injured pilgrims transported to nearby hospitals. The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be confirmed but early reports suggest them to be from Uttar Pradesh.

4) Amit Shah, upon assuming his role as Union Minister, condemned the attack, emphasising that those responsible would face severe consequences. Shah said that he had spoken to LG Sinha and DGP RR Swain to take stock of the situation

5) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanded an investigation into the incident, expressing grief over the deaths and extending condolences to the victims' families. “Learnt that there has been an incident of attack on some pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir, and there have been consequently nine deaths. The matter should be immediately investigated into. I convey my profound condolences to the victim families,” she said.

6) First-time BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also condemned the attack, offering prayers for the deceased and wishing a swift recovery for the injured. “I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on the pilgrims in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. I pray for the departed and hope for the swift recovery of the injured.”

7) Meanwhile the Opposition targeted the BJP while speaking against the attack. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “...This shameful incident is the true picture of the worrying security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.”

8) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We unequivocally condemn this gruesome terror attack on our people and deliberate affront to our National Security...All the chest-thumping propaganda of bringing peace and normalcy by the Modi (now NDA) Govt rings hollow.”

9) A joint operation headquarters, comprising the J&K police, the Indian Army, and CRPF, was established at the site to launch a comprehensive operation targeting the attackers, who are believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of Rajouri, Reasi, and Poonch.

10) One survivor recounted how the bus was hit by 25 to 30 shots before plunging into the gorge. Another witness saw a masked assailant in a red muffler firing on the bus.

11) The SSP noted that the Shiv Khori temple area is under high alert with frequent area domination patrols and firing practice for Village Defence Guards.

12) Several protests erupted in the Jammu division, including Reasi, demanding strict action against the terrorists.

[With inputs from agencies]