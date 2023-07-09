Home / India News / Red alert issued for J-K's Kathua, Samba district amid incessant rains

Red alert issued for J-K's Kathua, Samba district amid incessant rains

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
A red alert has been issued for Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Samba districts along with lower catchment areas amid incessant rains in the region for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

The alert was issued by the meteorological department as reports came in from different areas about the water level in rivers and streams crossing the danger mark this morning.

Red warning for Kathua, Samba and other lower catchment areas of Jammu region as risk of flood, flash flood increased considerably. All concerned are advised to stay alert during the next 24 hours, a spokesperson of the meteorological department said.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rains of 6 cm to 20 cm of rain.

He said widespread rain was experienced in Kathua, Samba and at some places of Ramban, Doda, Udhampur districts overnight.

More rain is very likely in Kathua, Samba, and at some places of Ramban, Doda and Udhampur districts during the next 12 hours before overall improvement from July 10, the spokesperson said.

A police official said almost all water bodies, including Chenab, Ravi, Tawi and Neeru, are in spate and have crossed the danger mark at several places.

However, there was no report of flood-related damage from anywhere, he said.

First Published: Jul 09 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

