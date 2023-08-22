Home / India News / 'Red' rain alert in HP, schools to be closed in Shimla, Mandi for 2 days

'Red' rain alert in HP, schools to be closed in Shimla, Mandi for 2 days

As many as 227 people have died in rain-related disasters in Himachal while 38 are still missing since the onset of monsoon on June 24

Press Trust of India Shimla
Pedestrians during monsoon rain, in Shimla

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 10:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and the meteorological office here issued a red alert predicting "heavy to very heavy" rainfall with isolated spells of "extremely heavy" rains in eight of its 12 districts during the night.

In view of the warning, Deputy Commissioners Aditya Negi of Shimla and Arindam Chaudhary of Mandi ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in their jurisdictions on Wednesday and Thursday. Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussian Sadiq said all educational institutions will remain closed on Wednesday.

The red alert was issued in the evening for parts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Una districts as rains on Tuesday triggered some landslides in Mandi and hamirpur districts and uprooted trees in other areas.

No casualties were reported in this fresh bout of rains, so far. Earlier this month, about 80 people died in rain-related incidents, including major landslides in Shimla.

The Met also issued an orange alert warning of "heavy to very heavy rains" on Wednesday and Thursday, and a yellow warning of heavy rain on August 25 and 26.

It has predicted a wet spell in the state till August 28.

Himachal Pradesh has received six per cent deficit rainfall in August so far. The seasonal rainfall was 752.1 mm against a normal rainfall of 550.4 mm, an excess of 36 per cent.

As many as 227 people have died in rain-related disasters in Himachal while 38 are still missing since the onset of monsoon on June 24. Over 12,000 houses have been completely or partially damaged, according to the state emergency operation centre.

As per its data, the state has suffered losses of about Rs 8,100 crore and the loss estimates are still pouring in. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has claimed that the state has suffered losses of Rs 10,000 crores.

Also Read

Red alert sounded, major rivers in spate as Himachal braces for more rain

Shimla police introduces river guard system to prevent drowning incidents

Himachal CM seeks Rs 1,000 cr from Centre for greenfield Mandi airport

Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

Food ministry to ask FSSAI to revisit fortification labelling norms

Punjab govt releases Rs 186 cr as compensation for crops damaged in floods

Uttarakhand suffered losses of over Rs 1,000 crore this monsoon: CM

Hiring activities rise in Apr-Aug period in sectors like retail, telecom

President Murmu to inaugurate smart cities convention in Indore on Sept 27

Topics :Himachal PradeshShimlarainsIndian Meteorological Department

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costs

Life Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should know

Chandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story