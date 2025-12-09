Home / India News / No law should be burden on citizens, govt reforms must make life easy: PM

No law should be burden on citizens, govt reforms must make life easy: PM

Addressing an NDA parliamentary party meeting here, Modi also said the country is now in a full-fledged 'Reform Express' phase, where reforms are happening rapidly and with clear intent

Modi, Narendra Modi
The government's reforms are completely citizen-centric and not just economic or revenue-focused. The goal is to remove everyday hurdles of people so that they can grow to their full potential, the prime minister emphasised. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sending a clear message that making people's lives easy is his government's priority in its third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said no law should be a burden on any citizen, and rules and regulations should always be for people's convenience.

Addressing an NDA parliamentary party meeting here, Modi also said the country is now in a full-fledged "Reform Express" phase, where reforms are happening rapidly and with clear intent.

The government's reforms are completely citizen-centric and not just economic or revenue-focused. The goal is to remove everyday hurdles of people so that they can grow to their full potential, the prime minister emphasised.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, which was attended by all NDA MPs, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Modi gave very good guidelines for the lawmakers and conveyed that the most significant issue in the third term of his government is the "Reform Express".

"I want to stress that the Narendra Modi government's 'Reform Express' has started to move. It will not stop. This reform is to change the life of every citizen. When we talk about reform, some people will think of it as economic reform, some people will think of it as political reform, administrative reform or cultural reform. Reform means improvement in the life of every citizen.

"The prime minister has stressed that whatever law is framed, it should have no provision which is harmful or causes inconvenience to any citizen. The rules and laws should not become a burden on the life of a common citizen. Everyone must ensure that rules and regulations are for the convenience of the common people and improve their lives," Rijiju said.

Quoting Modi, Rijiju said rules and regulations must be for improving the system, not to harass people, and there should be no law which harasses people without any reason.

"Now we will work in this direction. The central government, the state governments and the local self-governing bodies like the municipalities and panchayats, all should work in (this) direction...," he said.

Sources said Modi urged the MPs to actively share real problems faced by ordinary people, so that the "Reform Express" can reach every household and remove day-to-day hardships.

Modi also said he wants to end the culture of 30-40 page forms and unnecessary paperwork, stressing that there is a need to provide services at citizens' doorsteps and eliminate repeated data submissions, the sources said.

The prime minister recalled that the government trusted citizens by allowing self-certification, and this has worked successfully for 10 years without misuse.

Modi stressed that both ease of life and ease of doing business are the top priorities of his government, the sources said.

At the outset of the meeting, Modi was felicitated for the NDA's massive victory in the recent Bihar elections.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and J P Nadda, who is also the BJP president, were among those present at the meeting held at the Parliament House complex here.

Modi was garlanded by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha -- both Rajya Sabha members.

In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, which went to polls last month, the NDA secured 202 seats, paving the way for JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar to return as chief minister for the 10th time.

Among the alliance partners, BJP won 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha four. 

55,813 cases of GST evasion worth ₹1.6 trn detected in past 3 years 7 months: Govt 
As many as 55,813 cases of goods and services tax (GST) evasion worth ₹ 1,60,950 crore have been detected during past 3 years and seven months, Parliament was informed on Tuesday. Cases of GST evasion (ITC frauds) have been detected where bogus or dummy entities were found to be used as fronts for fake invoicing, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. 
During the current financial year up to October, 24,109 cases of tax evasion having financial implication of ₹41,664 crore have been detected, he said. 
As many as 15,283 cases of Input Tax Credit (ITC) fraud having financial implication of ₹58,772 crore were detected by tax authorities during 2024-25, he said.
  The government has taken several measures to prevent and tackle the cases of fake invoicing (ITC frauds), he said. 
29 Maoist commanders neutralised since 2019 
The security forces have neutralised 29 top Naxal leaders since 2019, with 14 Central Committee Members and Politburo members killed this year alone. Responding to a supplementary during the Question Hour, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the number of effected states have gone down from 10 in 2014 to 5 in 2025 (till October) showing a reduction of 50 per cent. 
₹2K cr unclaimed assets given to owners in Oct, Nov 
The government’s has launched a nationwide campaign ‘Your Money, Your Right’ to facilitate the settlement of unclaimed financial assets, and ₹2,000 crore have been claimed by their rightful owners in October and November this year, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha. From October to December 5 camps have been held in 477 districts.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Karnataka High Court recalls stay on one-day monthly menstrual leave

Supreme Court questions inclusion of CAA applicants in electoral rolls

Karnataka HC withdraws stay on menstrual leave after State's plea

Parliament Winter Session HIGHLIGHTS: Vote chori biggest anti-national act, says Rahul Gandhi

'Vote chori biggest anti-national act': Rahul Gandhi's big charge at EC

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia NewsPolitics NewsNational Democratic AllianceMPs

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story