Reliance Jio ends 1GB/ day daily plans, sets new base tariff at ₹299

Telecom major Reliance Jio Infocomm has withdrawn its entry-level recharge options of 1 GB per day at ₹209 for 22 days and at ₹249 for 28 days, according to a report by NDTV Profit. Airtel and Vodafone Idea also have their base monthly plans priced at ₹299, offering 1 GB per day.

With Jio’s move, the industry’s new base tariff is now ₹299. These two discontinued Jio plans remain available only at physical retail outlets, but online recharges are no longer possible.

Jio customers can now opt for the next available plan of ₹299, which provides 1.5 GB per day for 28 days.

Possible tariff hikes in 2025–26 Industry observers expect telecom companies to announce a fresh round of tariff hikes within the next six months. The last significant increase in 2024 saw Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea raise tariffs by about 19–21 per cent, leading some customers to switch to state-owned BSNL. This time, telecom operators are likely to limit revisions to headline price increases without modifying plan validity. Impact on Reliance Jio’s ARPU Reliance Jio has not specified a timeline for its next tariff correction. However, in earlier earnings calls, the company emphasised that price revisions are essential to fund continuing 5G investments.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd rose by over 2 per cent in early trade on Tuesday following Jio’s discontinuation of its entry-level plans, which boosted revenue expectations. Jio’s average revenue per user (ARPU), a critical industry metric, will increase 20 per cent, from ₹211 to ₹253. Jio Platforms IPO delayed Reliance Jio Platforms has decided to postpone its planned IPO this year , delaying what was anticipated to be one of India’s largest stock offerings, Reuters reported. Analysts value Jio at over $100 billion, but the company aims to enhance revenues, expand its subscriber base, and grow its digital services before listing, in order to secure a higher valuation.