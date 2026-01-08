Home / India News / Renowned ecologist, Champions of Earth recipient Madhav Gadgil dies at 83

Renowned ecologist, Champions of Earth recipient Madhav Gadgil dies at 83

In 2024, the United Nations presented Gadgil with the annual Champions of the Earth award, the UN's highest environmental honour, for his seminal work on the Western Ghats

Madhav Gadgil
Gadgil breathed his last late Wednesday night at a hospital in Pune | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Noted ecologist Madhav Gadgil, known for his work on the Western Ghats, has passed away in Pune after a brief illness, family sources said on Thursday.

He was 83.

Gadgil breathed his last late Wednesday night at a hospital in Pune, the sources said.

In 2024, the United Nations presented Gadgil with the annual Champions of the Earth award, the UN's highest environmental honour, for his seminal work on the Western Ghats, a global biodiversity hotspot.

Gadgil had chaired the government-constituted Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel to study the impact of population pressure, climate change, and development activities on the ecologically fragile region in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uttarakhand Police tops ICJS 2.0 rankings, SDRF praised for Mahakumbh role

Cold wave in India, hills see sub-zero temperatures; rain alert in South

Anil Agarwal grieves son Agnivesh's death, calls it his darkest day

Mumbai court drops case against Navneet Rana over caste certificate issue

Delhi riots case: Gulfisha Fatima walks out of Tihar jail as SC grants bail

Topics :environmentalismWestern GhatsUnited NationsChampions of the Earth

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story