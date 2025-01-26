Innovation from India to empower lives: Zydus' Patel on Padma honour

Innovation from India will bring critical access to affordable healthcare and empower people to lead healthier and more fulfilled lives, said Zydus Lifesciences Chairman Pankaj R Patel who has been selected for the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

The government announced the Padma Awards on Saturday on the eve of the 76th Republic Day. President Droupadi Murmu approved conferment of 139 Padma Awards for the year 2025. The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards.

The awards are conferred by the President at a ceremonial function at Rashtrapati Bhawan, usually around March-April every year.

Thanking the Union government for being chosen for the award, Patel noted that his journey began over seven decades ago when his father started out as an entrepreneur to contribute to nation building and making India self- reliant in lifesciences.

Patel stated that he is fortunate to have 27,000 people at Zydus as a part of this journey working on putting India at the forefront of innovation with path-breaking discoveries that bridge unmet healthcare needs.

"I consider myself extremely honoured to be a part of these exciting, transformative years for the Indian Lifesciences Industry. We are taking a leap into the future with the convergence of health, digital advancements and technology," Patel stated.

Also Read

Innovation from India will bring critical access to affordable healthcare and empower people to lead healthier and more fulfilled lives, he added.

Patel has a Masters in Pharmaceutics and Pharmaceutical Technology from the LM College of Pharmacy and he is an alumni of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

He is on the board of several institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India. Patel is also the Chairperson of the Board of Governors of IIM Ahmedabad and Chairman of IIM Udaipur and Invest India.

He also officiates on the board of several not-for-profit and charitable institutions.

Patel is the Executive Chairman of the Gujarat Cancer Society and Chairman of the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, a Regional Cancer Centre and one of the largest cancer centres of India, reaching out to the needy and underprivileged cancer patients.

He also officiates as the Chairman of the Deaf and Mute School, Ahmedabad.

Besides, he is the Chairman on the Board of Zydus Foundation which has set up Zydus Hospital and Medical College at Dahod.

Zydus Lifesciences operates in more than 80 countries.