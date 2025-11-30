Research, innovation key to India's rise as tech leader: V-P Radhakrishnan

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday said research and innovation are the twin engines that will drive India's journey towards technological leadership.

He also said true 'Atmanibhrta' comes when innovations reflect nation's identity and serve not only our own people, but the entire humanity.

Delivering his address as chief guest at the 20th convocation of the National Institute of Technology in Kurukshetra, he also asked young graduates to always stay away from drugs.

The vice president said that in today's world each field is undergoing transformation at a pace humanity has never seen before.

Technology today has become a powerful enabler that is reshaping industries, redifining innovations and reimagining the way we live and work, everything is changing, he said addressing the gathering.

"It is important to note that research and innovation are the twin engines that will drive India's journey towards technological leadership," Radhakrishnan said. "...Your generations must also focus on Swadeshi innovations, solutions that are rooted in Indian knowledge, resources and the needs. Always remember that the true purpose of technology is not progress alone, but progress with a purpose, he told the young graduates. As young innovators explore fields that have high national importance- sustainable manufacturing, smart mobility, quantum technologies, healthcare technologies, agricultural innovation and green infrastructure, India's future leadership will emerge from these domains, he told them. The VP said India is no longer only an adaptor of technology, that is our past.

"We are emerging as creator of technology because of your intelligence, your enthusiasm and your interest to work in various fields," he told the gathering. He also said with initiatives like Digital India, Start up India, and Make in India the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country has become more vibrant and supportive as never before. The National Education Policy- 2020 has firmly set India on a progressive path of becoming a Vishwaguru, the VP said, as he referred to the earlier Macaulay's education system that was "largely producing clerks". He said the government has been fostering a strong start up culture that encourages risk taking, creativity and job creation.

"Many NIT graduates are already leading successful start ups, which is the most encouraging part of you. I urge more of you to convert your ideas into enterprises that can contribute immensely to national growth and nation building," he said. NIT is doing commendable work towards the vision of PM Modi of an Atmanirbhar Bharat through its research activities in development of sustainable, low cost indigenous technologies and products focused on villages and for the slums. He told the young NIT graduates that wherever they go in the world, "let India always be in your heart and to serve the Bharat be your purpose".

"We must move from brain drain to brain gain with our brightest minds staying rooted in the services of our great nation," he said, while telling the young graduates that he was not against people going abroad to gain more exposure, but stressed ultimately "that should be beneficial to the mother Bharat also". "..I wish you that the next Google, next Tesla, the next Space X must emerge from India through you," he told them. The vice president said NIT Kurukshetra is an institute with a proud legacy and has produced more than 40,000 alumnus placed across the world in key positions over more than six decades.