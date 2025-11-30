Delhi CM Rekha Gupta casts vote, urges high turnout in MCD bypolls

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday cast her vote for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) bye-elections and urged citizens to participate in large numbers, calling voting a democratic duty that strengthens governance and development.

Gupta, who voted at her local booth along with her family, described the act as fulfilling her "democratic responsibility".

"Voting is an integral part of the sacred process of our democracy, and our active participation further strengthens democratic values," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

Highlighting that bypolls are being held in 12 wards of the city, she appealed to all eligible voters to reach polling stations without fail.