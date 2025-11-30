Home / India News / Govt meets floor leaders of parties ahead of Parliament's Winter session

Govt meets floor leaders of parties ahead of Parliament's Winter session

The customary meeting has been convened to ensure smooth functioning of the two Houses during the session where several new bills are planned to be introduced

Parliament, New Parliament
The Winter session commences on Monday and will conclude on December 19. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
An all-party meeting convened by the government ahead of the Winter session of Parliament is underway here on Sunday where the opposition is likely to rake up various issues, including Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the Delhi blast and foreign policy matters that it wants to raise in both Houses.

While Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and his deputy Arjun Ram Meghwal are representing the government, the opposition is being represented by Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, Pramod Tiwari (Congress), T R Baalu (DMK), Derek O'Brien (TMC) and E T Mohammed Bashir (IUML).

Union minister J P Nadda represents the BJP. He is the BJP president as well as Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

Manoj Jha of the RJD, Harsimrat Kaur of the SAD and Sanjay Jha of the JD(U) are also attending the meet.

The customary meeting has been convened to ensure smooth functioning of the two Houses during the session where several new bills are planned to be introduced.

The Winter session commences on Monday and will conclude on December 19.

There will be a total of 15 sittings in the session which has been dubbed as a "brief session" by the opposition.

Usually, Parliament sessions have 20 sittings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :winter sessionParliament winter sessionParliament

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

