Resident doctors at AIIMS-Patna call off strike over MLA 'misbehaviour'

Resident doctors of AIIMS-Patna, who are on indefinite strike in protest against alleged misbehaviour of Sheohar MLA Chetan Anand, on Tuesday called off their cease work "for 10 days".
In a statement issued late in the evening, the Resident Doctors Association (RDA) said, "The abeyance of our strike shall be with immediate effect from today in view of the larger public interest and our moral responsibility towards patient care."
The RDA also said that it was "satisfied that an FIR has been filed promptly" against Chetan Anand and his security guard, who allegedly roughed up resident doctors last week.
"This abeyance is not a withdrawal of our stance but a responsible step taken in good faith and in the larger public interest. We remain vigilant and united, and we trust the administration will uphold its assurances in both letter and spirit", said the statement, adding that "We will review the situation after ten days and take further decisions accordingly." The RDA said most of its key demands have been duly acknowledged and acted upon.
"An FIR has been filed promptly in the recent incident involving violence against resident doctors involving Chetan Anand. The institute has addressed the media, publicly condemning the incident and expressing full institutional support for residents. A written assurance has been provided by the administration, committing to the safety and dignity of resident doctors," it said.
"We sincerely thank the Executive Director and administration of AIIMS Patna for acknowledging our concerns, taking swift action, and working with us constructively to ensure the safety and dignity of resident doctors," it said.
The RDA has been on indefinite strike since August 1.
The RDA had earlier alleged, "The MLA, his wife and his armed guards forcibly entered the hospital area, physically assaulted security staff, threatened resident doctors with death and brandished a firearm within hospital premises last week. A hospital guard was brutally injured, and resident doctors were subjected to threats and abuse inside their own workplace.
Anand, the RJD-turned-JD(U) legislator, had lodged a police complaint, alleging that staffers of AIIMS-Patna misbehaved with him and his wife during a visit to the hospital last week. The MLA alleged that he and his wife were mistreated by hospital staffers when they went to visit a supporter admitted to the facility.
The MLA's mother, Lovely Anand, is the JD(U) MP from the Sheohar Lok Sabha seat. Later, on the basis of a complaint filed by AIIMS administration on behalf of RDA, another FIR was registered against the MLA.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app