SC strikes down Centre's EIA waiver for educational constructions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the Centre’s notification that had exempted educational buildings from obtaining prior environmental clearance.

A Bench of Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran struck down a part of the Centre’s 29 January 2025 notification that had exempted construction projects related to industrial sheds, schools, colleges, and hostels from obtaining prior environmental clearance under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006.

EIA is a process used to evaluate the potential environmental consequences of a proposed project or development before it is undertaken. The Bench said the exemption was arbitrary and contrary to the purpose of the Environment Protection Act. The rest of the notification was upheld.

“We see no reason behind the exemption of the 2006 notification for the industry and educational buildings. If any construction activity in an area of more than 20,000 sq m (square metres) is carried out, it will naturally have an effect on the environment, even if the building is for educational purpose. We see no reason to discriminate the other buildings with the buildings constructed for industrial or educational purposes. It is common knowledge that education is no more a merely service-oriented profession. It is common knowledge that education has nowadays also become a flourishing industry,” the apex court observed.

The Court had earlier stayed the operation of the notification in a public interest litigation filed by the non-government organisation Vanashakti. The stay had also applied to an Office Memorandum dated 30 January 2025, which had clarified that the amended notification would also apply to Kerala. Under the EIA, any building or construction project with a built-up area equal to or greater than 20,000 sq m requires prior environmental clearance. The challenged notification had amended Clause 8 of the schedule to the 2006 EIA Notification and introduced Note 1 to Clause 8(a). The amendment stated that projects such as industrial sheds, schools, colleges, and hostels for educational institutions would not require prior environmental clearance if measures such as sustainable environmental management, solid and liquid waste management, and rainwater harvesting were put in place.

The apex court, in its judgment, observed that development must be balanced with environmental protection. “A country cannot progress unless development takes place. This Court, in a catena of decisions, has adopted the principle of sustainable development,” it said. The Court also rejected the Centre’s argument that guidelines exist to ensure such projects would follow environmental safeguards. “We are of the view that the exemption of applicability of the 2006 notification to the projects and activities qua industrial sheds, schools, colleges, hostels, and educational institutions does not appear to be in tune with the purpose of the Environment Protection Act,” the Court observed.