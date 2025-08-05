Home / India News / Centre refutes Mamata's claim on floods, says water release was regulated

Centre refutes Mamata's claim on floods, says water release was regulated

Banerjee had alleged 'flood mismanagement' and a 'systematic attempt to trigger more and more flood-like situations' in south Bengal

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal (Photo: PTI)
Mamata Banerjee had alleged "flood mismanagement" and a "systematic attempt to trigger more and more flood-like situations" in south Bengal. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil on Tuesday rejected West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations of "deliberate flooding" in the state by the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), asserting that water releases from the Maithon and Panchet reservoirs were carried out scientifically and in coordination with all stakeholders.

Responding to Banerjee's claim that the DVC was "anti-Bengal" and responsible for a "man-made catastrophe," Paatil said, "The decision to release water is taken by the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC), chaired by the Central Water Commission (CWC), with representatives from the DVC and the state governments of West Bengal and Jharkhand."  He noted that the Damodar basin received 815 mm of rainfall between May and July 2025, a significant surge compared to the previous years.

"This resulted in water inflows into the reservoirs during June-July 2025 being 16 times higher than in 2024 and 43 times higher than in 2023," the minister said in a post on X.

"Despite such pressure, DVRRC regulated water release scientifically, limiting peak discharges to 70,000 cusecs to reduce downstream flood risk," Paatil said.

Banerjee had alleged "flood mismanagement" and a "systematic attempt to trigger more and more flood-like situations" in south Bengal.

"The centrally administered agency has failed Bengal to an unprecedented degree," she alleged in a post on X, accusing the Centre of "engineering a crisis" through the DVC.

She highlighted a sharp spike in water outflows from 4,535 lakh cubic metres in June-July 2024 to 50,287 lakh cubic meters in the same period in 2025, and said the sudden release had devastated districts, damaged roads, breached embankments, and forced mass evacuations.

Calling it "deeply disturbing," Banerjee claimed the "30 times higher" discharge compared to 2023 pointed to a conspiracy. "This is not a natural disaster. The data speaks for itself," she said, demanding an immediate halt to such discharges.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

All Kartavya Bhavans may be ready in 2 years: Manohar Lal Khattar

Sunjay Kapur died of natural causes in UK, reveals Coroner's report

IT dept finds ₹30,444 cr undisclosed income in FY25, held 465 surveys

Prior court approval needed for public interest suits under Section 92: SC

4 dead, many missing as cloudburst in Uttarkashi triggers flash floods

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeBengal floodJal Shakti Ministry

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story