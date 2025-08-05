Construction of all CCS buildings, relocation to finish within next 2 years

The construction and relocation of ministries to 10 new Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings, named Kartavya Bhavans, is expected to be completed within the next two years, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday, a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first CCS building.

Named Kartavya Bhavan-03, on Kartavya Path, it is the first new office space for central government ministries and departments as part of the overall Central Vista redevelopment plan.

Constructed on a plinth area of 1.5 lakh square metres, the building will accommodate the ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Rural Development, Petroleum and Natural Gas, along with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

“It will also include the offices of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT),” an official added. While two other under-construction CCS buildings, numbered 1 and 2, are scheduled to be completed by next month, CCS 10 will be finished by April next year. CCS buildings 6 and 7, currently under construction at Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, are expected to be completed by October 2026. The rest of the CCS buildings, numbered 4, 5, 8 and 9, will come up in place of current government office complexes at Shastri Bhavan, Krishi Bhavan, Nirman Bhavan and Udyog Bhavan.

“A tender for the demolition of the four bhavans will be floated within two months, and construction of the remaining buildings is expected to commence by December this year,” Housing Secretary Katikithala Srinivas said. Khattar added that, as part of the relocation, offices operating from these four bhavans will temporarily shift to new locations on Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Minto Road and Jodhpur House for two years. As part of improving connectivity, the entire Central Vista is planned to be connected to a new metro line from Indraprastha Metro Station, passing through the CCS buildings, North Block and South Block, which will house the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum.