Sunjay Kapur died of natural causes in UK, reveals Coroner's report

The death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur has been found to be due to natural causes as per the UK authorities, amid allegations of a foulplay by his mother Rani Kapur.

Kapur, the former Chairman of auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), passed away due to left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease, as per the coroner's report shared by office of his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur.

The findings come at a time when various reports have cited that Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur has approached UK authorities, demanding a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding her son's death in London.

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in London on June 12 while playing polo. Following his demise, the company's board unanimously appointed Jeffery Mark Overly as the chairman on June 23, 2025. Rani Kapur, mother of Sunjay and former chairperson of the Sona group, in a letter dated July 24 to the board alleged that while the family mourned the death of Sunjay last month, some people chose this as an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy. She also alleged that the death of her son in the UK last month was in "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances".