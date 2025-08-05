Sunjay Kapur died of natural causes in UK, reveals Coroner's report

The death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur has been found to be due to natural causes as per the UK authorities, amid allegations of a foulplay by his mother Rani Kapur.
Kapur, the former Chairman of auto components major Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar), passed away due to left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease, as per the coroner's report shared by office of his wife Priya Sachdev Kapur.
The findings come at a time when various reports have cited that Sunjay's mother Rani Kapur has approached UK authorities, demanding a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding her son's death in London.
Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in London on June 12 while playing polo.
Following his demise, the company's board unanimously appointed Jeffery Mark Overly as the chairman on June 23, 2025.
Rani Kapur, mother of Sunjay and former chairperson of the Sona group, in a letter dated July 24 to the board alleged that while the family mourned the death of Sunjay last month, some people chose this as an opportune time to wrest control and usurp the family legacy.
She also alleged that the death of her son in the UK last month was in "highly suspicious and unexplained circumstances".
Rani Kapur had also sought postponement of the company's AGM in which entailed a resolution to appoint Sunjay's wife Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director.
The company's shareholders on July 25, however, approved the appointment of Priya Sachdev Kapur as a non-executive director with requisite majority.
Rani Kapur had stated that as per the will dated June 30, 2015, she is the sole beneficiary of her late husband Surinder Kapur's estate and accordingly a majority shareholder of the Sona Group, including the auto components firm.
However, in a regulatory filing, Sona Comstar stated that as per the company records, Rani Kapur has not been a shareholder of the company at least since 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app